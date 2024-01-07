Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,510 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 66,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 75,634 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $146.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $120.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

