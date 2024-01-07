Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $10.80 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.5% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $621.39.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.89, for a total value of $214,187.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,710,862. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, hitting $676.16. 717,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $353.62 and a one year high of $720.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $668.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $601.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

