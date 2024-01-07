Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 96,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 45.2% in the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ecolab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 39,155 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 263,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.25. 759,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

