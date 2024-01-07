Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $6.55 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

EL traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,372. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Estée Lauder Companies

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.