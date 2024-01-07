Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,555,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.