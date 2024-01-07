Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WSO traded down $6.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $406.00. 266,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,285. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.83 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WSO

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.