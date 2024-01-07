Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,476 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,737,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,193,000.

VCSH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

