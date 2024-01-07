Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases 798 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up about 1.4% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IQV traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,794. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.85 and its 200-day moving average is $212.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

