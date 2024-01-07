Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,804 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,801,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,088,000 after acquiring an additional 835,109 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,248,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,386. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

