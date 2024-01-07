Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 4,020 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,832,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,456,948. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

