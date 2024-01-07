Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 666 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 58.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,215,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,271,841,000 after buying an additional 2,288,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 6.5% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 25,551 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

UNP traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $239.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.89. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $246.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.42.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

