Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 683 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 155,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.