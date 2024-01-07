Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 683 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 155,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 122,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $227.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.93. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.