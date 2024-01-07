Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 834 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lowered its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 1.7% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.70. 832,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.58. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

