Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Stryker by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 360,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 46,681 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.45.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.33. The stock had a trading volume of 807,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,221. The stock has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.32. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.29 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

