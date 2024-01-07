Mikhail Eydelman Sells 1,667 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $106,571.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,990.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mikhail Eydelman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 7th, Mikhail Eydelman sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,284,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,891,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,089,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,065,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,223 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,598,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,442,000 after purchasing an additional 167,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,364,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,005,000 after buying an additional 511,121 shares during the period.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

