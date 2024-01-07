Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.17. Minco Silver shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 19.23, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Minco Silver (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The mining company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minco Silver Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

