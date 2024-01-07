Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIRM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MIRM opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

