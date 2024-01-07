Mizuho Increases First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $196.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $188.00 to $196.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Solar from $255.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.50.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $166.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,400,056.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total transaction of $233,683.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,683.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,331. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,343 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,585,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

