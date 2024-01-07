MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE) and RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Critical Contrast

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) and MJ (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and MJ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 5.43% 4.19% 1.73% MJ N/A -86.20% -11.18%

Risk and Volatility

RB Global has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MJ has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 0 7 0 3.00 MJ 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RB Global and MJ, as reported by MarketBeat.

RB Global presently has a consensus target price of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Given RB Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RB Global is more favorable than MJ.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.2% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of MJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of MJ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RB Global and MJ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $1.73 billion 6.88 $319.66 million $0.84 77.77 MJ $360,000.00 2.91 -$5.38 million N/A N/A

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than MJ.

Summary

RB Global beats MJ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About MJ

MJ Holdings, Inc., a cannabis holding company, engages in cultivation management, asset, and infrastructure development business in Nevada. It is also involved in production of cannabis related products; and provision of management services, dispensaries, and consulting services. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

