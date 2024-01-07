MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKSI. StockNews.com began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $97.96 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.84.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The business had revenue of $932.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $25,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Philip Henry bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.34 per share, for a total transaction of $170,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,728.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 22.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.