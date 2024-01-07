Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Molina Healthcare comprises approximately 1.8% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.30.

Shares of MOH stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.59. The company had a trading volume of 347,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,332. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.03 and a 200 day moving average of $332.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $386.33.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

