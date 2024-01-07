Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.92, for a total transaction of $484,047.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,969,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,490 shares of company stock valued at $21,290,955 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.99. The stock had a trading volume of 418,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.70 and a twelve month high of $647.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $559.86 and its 200 day moving average is $520.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 24.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.58.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

