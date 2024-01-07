Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Morningstar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MORN opened at $272.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.38 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $289.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.98, for a total value of $2,980,615.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,471,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,773,755.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,894 shares of company stock worth $30,441,746. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

