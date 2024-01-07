Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $702.96

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.96 ($8.95) and traded as high as GBX 830 ($10.57). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 796 ($10.14), with a volume of 139,215 shares changing hands.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £454.75 million, a P/E ratio of 4,189.47, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 702.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 619.18.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 572 ($7.28) per share, for a total transaction of £308.88 ($393.33). In related news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 790 ($10.06) per share, for a total transaction of £1,880.20 ($2,394.24). Also, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 54 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.28) per share, with a total value of £308.88 ($393.33). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,127 shares of company stock worth $738,920. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. It offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.