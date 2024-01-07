MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 490.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $21.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $538.05. 447,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,322. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.55 and a 52-week high of $573.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.65 and a 200-day moving average of $519.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $625.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

