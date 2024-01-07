Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Mueller Industries comprises 1.7% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

MLI stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,657. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.89. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $48.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $37,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steffen Sigloch sold 53,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $2,559,961.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,054.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,470 shares of company stock worth $5,635,331. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

