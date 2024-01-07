Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares.

Multi-Metal Development Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

