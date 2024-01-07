National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $93.87. National HealthCare shares last traded at $92.20, with a volume of 125,679 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on National HealthCare

National HealthCare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,033,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

About National HealthCare

(Get Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.