Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Masimo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Masimo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MASI

Masimo Stock Up 1.4 %

MASI opened at $111.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.78. Masimo has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masimo will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masimo

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth $90,859,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Masimo by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 567,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 314,763 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.