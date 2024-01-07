Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.92.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

UTZ opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Utz Brands has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.10.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 109.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Utz Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,848,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,414,000 after purchasing an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 3.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,916,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 201,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,437,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,030,000 after buying an additional 99,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 3.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,289,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,823,000 after buying an additional 99,268 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

