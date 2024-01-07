NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Position Decreased by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,961 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.73 and a 1 year high of $91.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $66,370.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $343,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,409,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total transaction of $66,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,899 shares in the company, valued at $906,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,242 shares of company stock worth $487,495 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

