Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $457.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $457.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $474.06 on Friday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $500.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,805 shares of company stock valued at $72,583,483. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

