Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nevro from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $19.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.02. Nevro has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 24.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 301.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 118,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Nevro by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Nevro by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,456,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nevro by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

