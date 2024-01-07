New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Upgraded to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.35.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter worth $35,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

