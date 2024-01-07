NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

