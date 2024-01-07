NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) vs. AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) Critical Survey

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of NextEra Energy Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Risk & Volatility

NextEra Energy Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextEra Energy Partners 9.58% 0.85% 0.53% AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NextEra Energy Partners and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextEra Energy Partners $1.28 billion 2.15 $477.00 million $1.33 22.25 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

NextEra Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextEra Energy Partners 0 7 6 0 2.46 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $47.27, indicating a potential upside of 59.74%. Given NextEra Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NextEra Energy Partners is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

NextEra Energy Partners beats AltC Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About AltC Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.