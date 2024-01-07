Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Mizuho

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nextracker from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Nextracker from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Nextracker in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.90.

NASDAQ NXT opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.01. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.24 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.96%. Analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

