NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.48

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and traded as low as $2.93. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 102,298 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

