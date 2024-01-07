Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $238.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:NSC opened at $229.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.32. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $183.09 and a 12 month high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,259,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

