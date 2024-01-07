North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,826.58

North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,826.58 ($48.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($49.92). North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 3,920 ($49.92), with a volume of 3,883 shares trading hands.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £527.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9,333.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,826.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,679.36.
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile
North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.
