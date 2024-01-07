North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $10.06 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in RPM International were worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Up 0.8 %

RPM traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.76. 848,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 45.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

