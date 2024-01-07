North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for about 2.1% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,147,000 after buying an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,611,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,166,000 after purchasing an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,174. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Rollins’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

