North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $12.18 Million Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the period. Gentex makes up approximately 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Invesco LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 27.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 19,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Gentex by 20.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in Gentex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 884,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,510 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,024,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,050 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $31.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,085. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.