North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH reduced its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned about 0.08% of Open Text worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 889.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,074,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter worth about $86,857,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Open Text by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTEX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 354,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text Co. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Open Text had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTEX shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

