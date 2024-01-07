North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 17,289 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,095 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,289 shares during the period. UFP Industries makes up about 2.5% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $12,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. City State Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.18. 214,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,358. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

