North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 515 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Atkore accounts for 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned approximately 0.19% of Atkore worth $10,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atkore by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Atkore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atkore Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.38. 302,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,241. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.99 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.17.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

