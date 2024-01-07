North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 738 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.78. 1,129,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,576. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

