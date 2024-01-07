Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,361 shares during the quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.18% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 140.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $67.37 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

