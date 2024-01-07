NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVR by 2,293,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR stock opened at $6,937.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6,417.96 and its 200-day moving average is $6,225.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 6.45. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,668.28 and a 1 year high of $7,075.00. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

