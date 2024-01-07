Oak Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $104,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $1,720,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.12.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.